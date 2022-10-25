Halloween nail art ideas inspired by Holly Willoughby’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ design

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than to treat yourself to some spooky season-inspired nail art? Whether you’ve got a costume party to attend this year or not, we’ve spotted some amazing designs to give you all the inspo you need for your next trip to the salon.

From ghostly prints and blood drip design to pumpkin shades and subtle xx tips, there really is something for every Halloween lover to try. Even the celebs are getting involved with this year’s fright festivities, as This Morning’s Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to show off her subtle “Hocus Pocus” talons, which feature black tips and a neutral base shade.

Holly is getting into the Halloween spirit

(Image: Instagram / Holly Willoughby)

If, like Holly, you want to get in on the spooky season action with a Halloween mani, here are our favourite designs you can show your manicurist (or yourself, if you’re a dab hand at nail art!).

Best nail art ideas for Halloween 2022 Midnight monochrome

We’re not sure what it is about this design but it really makes us think of the movie Bewitched. The chrome colour palette makes the look great for Halloween while the drip designs are bang on trend for 2022.

Perfect pumpkins

Move over Cinderella, we’re about to be the belles of the ball with this pumpkin design. If you want a minimal mani, keep the nail art to just the thumbnail, like the reference image shows, or go full out with a pumpkin on each fingertip.

Boo-tiful talons

This design proves Halloween nail art can be cute and spooky at the same time. We love how the colour palette uses different shades to what you might expect from a Halloween mani, but the results are just as effective.

Drip tips

We can’t think of a more iconic Halloween nail design than these delicate drip tips. If you’re going to attempt to recreate a look at home, this design is relatively simple to copy with some red nail varnish and a fine-tip brush.

Spooky set

How pretty are these neutral nails? With just a few coats of an oatmeal base shade combined with some intricate nail art work using white paint, you’ll have yourself a mani to make all your friends green with envy.

