Haller ´very moved´ by support as Dortmund striker focuses on recovery from testicular tumour

Sebastien Haller thanked well-wishers after the Borussia Dortmund striker had to leave the club’s pre-season training camp due to a testicular tumour.

The Ivory Coast striker recently joined Dortmund on a four-year deal from Dutch champions Ajax, arriving as a replacement for Erling Haaland who moved on to Manchester City.

Haller was with his new club in Switzerland when he complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday. Subsequent medical tests revealed the tumour, and 28-year-old Haller has returned to Germany for further assessment.

Dortmund have said they will offer updates on Haller’s condition when possible.

Haller wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “I want to thank you again from the bottom of my heart for all the many and warm messages received. I’ve been very moved to see the beautiful reactions and I have the impression that I don’t deserve so much.

“But I know that thanks to you, it will be just one more test on our journey. We will see each other very soon on the pitch to celebrate our next victories.”

He added: “I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Merci à tous pour vos nombreux messages de soutien et d’affection depuis l’annonce d’hier.


Ma famille et moi même vous remercions.


Je vais maintenant me concentrer sur mon rétablissement pour revenir plus fort  pic.twitter.com/crbtOfZAXM

— Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) July 19, 2src22

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on Monday that the initial test outcome had been “a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us”.

Kehl added: “The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller is returning to German football after previously playing for Eintracht Frankfurt from 2src17 to 2src19, after which he had 18 months at West Ham prior to joining Ajax.

He enjoyed a highly impressive season with Ajax last term, finishing as the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 21 goals in 31 games, while netting 11 times in eight Champions League matches.

Only Robert Lewandowski (13) and Karim Benzema (15) scored more Champions League goals than Haller.

