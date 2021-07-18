half-the-country-believes-a-deadly-conspiracy-theory

(CNN) The two most monumental events of the last year in the US were the election of Joe Biden to the presidency and the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines. Yet there are those who falsely believe Biden won only because of fraud or that they shouldn’t get a vaccine.

Having either belief is dangerous — for either the health of society or the health of the republic. It turns out that about half the people in this country either have doubts about Biden’s .imacy or have not gotten the vaccine.

Take a look at the most recent Monmouth University poll, one of the few to ask about both people’s vaccine status and how they view the 2020 election result.

Not having received a vaccine was a minority position, at 34%, at the time of the poll in mid-June. Thinking Biden won only because of fraud was a minority position at 32%.

But that third of the electorate for both positions is not the same third.