Half of parents with children older than three say ‘unlikely’ they will get their kids vaccinated – Daily Mail

By Mary Kekatos Acting U.S. Health Editor For bioreports.Com

Published: 18:31 EDT, 26 July 2021 | Updated: 18:34 EDT, 26 July 2021

Parents of children seem to be evenly split on whether or not their kids will be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll finds.

The new survey, conducted by CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine, found that 39 percent of parents said their children already gotten a coronavirus shot.

However, 40 percent of parents also said it was ‘unlikely’ that their children would be getting vaccinated,’

Meanwhile, among parents of children ages three to 11, parents are split 50/50 about whether or not their child will get a COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved for their age group.

Researchers surveyed 2,019 adults of children between ages three and 18 in June 2021 about COVID-19 vaccines. Pictured: Christiana Neri, 38, holds her 13-year-old son Ivan Hernandez as he gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, May 2021

Among parents of those ages 12 to 18, 39% said their children had already gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and 40% said it was unlikely (above). For parents of children ages three to 11, 49% percent said it was likely their kids would be getting a vaccine and 51% said it was unlikely

‘The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted parents to think about their child’s health and safety in new ways, from mask wearing to attending in-person events,’ said Mott Poll co-director Dr Sarah Clark, in a news release.

‘As COVID vaccine authorizations expand to younger age groups, parents are also considering whether and when their child should get vaccinated.

‘As children prepare to return to school, our poll provides insight into parents’ current stance on vaccinating kids and what factors into their decision making.’

For the poll, which was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs for CS Mott Children’s Hospital, 2,019 adults of children between ages three and 18 were surveyed in June 2021.

Among parents of tweens and teens ages 12 to 18, 39 percent said their children had already gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and 40 percent said it was unlikely.

An additional 21 percent of mothers and fathers said it is likely their children will get a COVID-19 shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized in the U.S. for children ages 12 and older but the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is the only option.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to let Moderna be used among those ages 12 and 17.

Both companies are currently undergoing clinical trials of their vaccines among children ages 12 and younger.

When parents of children ages three to 11 were asked the same question, 49 percent said it was likely their kids would be getting a vaccine once it receives emergency use authorization.

However, 51 percent said it was unlikely their kids would be immunized against the virus.

Among parents whose children have not been vaccinated, the most common reason for not getting the shot were fears of side effects, reported in 70 percent of the group.

An additional 63 percent testing in children’s age group was a factor in their decision, 62 percent said how well the vaccine works in children was a factor and 56 percent of parents said their own research played a role.

About 38 percent said the recommendation of their child’s healthcare provider or physician will play a role in whether they choose to get their child vaccinated and 33 percent said it would play somewhat of a role.

But the most preferred location for COVID-19 vaccination for parents of children who are not yet vaccinated is a doctor’s office at 42 percent,

Only five percent preferred a pharmacy or vaccination site and 19 percent said they had no preference.

‘Many parents are used to their children getting vaccines at the doctor’s office,’ Clark said.

‘Our poll suggests that availability of COVID vaccine in pediatric clinics may help parents feel more comfortable with getting their child vaccinated.’