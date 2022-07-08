HAL-Safran JV to develop new helicopter engines

BENGALURU: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (

HAL

) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with

Safran Helicopter Engines

to create a new joint venture (JV) to develop helicopter engines.

As per the MoU, the firms will extend their long-lasting partnership by establishing a new aero-engine company in India, HAL said in a statement, adding that the JV will develop, produce, sell and support helicopter engines and one of its objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and ministry of defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter).

HAL CMD R Madhavan said: “Safran Helicopter Engines has been our partner for decades. We look forward to leveraging HAL’s experience in manufacturing more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture an engine with immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant the deck-based multi-role helicopter (DBMRH). This partnership will involve and utilise the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem within India.”

Safran Helicopter Engines CEO

Franck Saudo

said the JV marks a turning point in their relationship with HAL and MoD with the development and production of a new generation of helicopter engine.

HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have already multiple partnerships, including the

Shakti

engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the

Dhruv

, Rudra and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The Ardiden 1U variant also powers the new Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

