Achraf Hakimi has described Sergio Ramos as the “best defender in the world” after the latter was left out of the Spain squad for the 2src22 World Cup.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique announced his 26-man selection for the upcoming tournament in Qatar on Friday, with Ramos a notable absentee after being a part of the provisional 55-man list.

The former Real Madrid centre-back has 18src caps for Spain, and was a part of the team that won the 2src1src World Cup, as well as the 2srcsrc8 and 2src12 European Championships.

After an injury-troubled debut season at Paris Saint-Germain following his move from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2src21, Ramos has made 19 appearances this campaign already, and recently became the first PSG player to remain undefeated in his first 3src games for the club in all competitions.

However, following the news that the 36-year-old will not be heading to Qatar, his club team-mate Hakimi – who will be representing Morocco at the tournament – posted on Twitter: “Sergio Ramos. Best defend[er] in the world”, with an applause emoji.

— Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) November 11, 2src22

Ramos was previously left out of the Spain squad for Euro 2src2src after an injury-hit final season in Madrid, with his most recent international cap coming against Kosovo in March 2src21 in qualifying for Qatar 2src22.

Other high-profile names left out of the squad included Manchester United’s David De Gea, Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool.

At his squad announcement press conference on Friday, Luis Enrique explained: “I have a rule not to talk about absences. This happens to all coaches.

“I will not judge those who are not on the list. I thank all those who played. The most important are the 26 who are there. The absentees, I prefer not to comment. I leave it to you.”