haiti-seeks-5-fugitives-as-investigation-into-president’s-assassination-deepens

Associated Press Videos
UNGA pays tribute to Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse
The United Nations General Assembly held a memorial session Wednesday for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated last week by gunmen in his home. (July 14)
Associated Press Videos
Colombian VP: Moïse assassination ‘unacceptable’
Colombia’s vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez says the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse last week is “unacceptable,” and her country is coordinating with law enforcement on the investigation. (July 13)
Reuters
Colombian ex-soldiers went to Haiti for security not assassination -colleague
BOGOTA (Reuters) -An ex-soldier recruited to join a group of Colombians accused of involvement in last week’s assassination of Haiti’s president added his voice to a chorus of family and colleagues who say the men were contracted to provide security, not to kill. Haitian authorities said President Jovenel Moise was murdered early on Wednesday by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Matias Gutierrez, a retired special forces sniper and father of four, would have traveled to Haiti with the group last month if he had not tested positive for COVID-19.
Time
Why Is a Florida-Based Pastor Under Arrest for the Assassination of Haiti’s President?
The mystery surrounding the murder of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse deepened Monday as Haitian police arrested a U.S.-based evangelical pastor, placing him at the center of a murky plot surrounding an assassination that has stunned Haitians and international observers. Police claim that Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haiti-born 62-year-old who has been living in Florida for more than two decades, helped recruit the group of some two dozen people who stormed Haiti’s presidential palace on July 7 and served as a middleman to the unnamed masterminds of the operation. The gunmen fatally shot President Moïse, an embattled leader mired in corruption scandals, and wounded his wife, but left without injuring any members of the presidential guard—raising suspicion about why they faced so little resistance.
Reuters
Haitians protest, pay tribute as country grapples with president’s killing
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Scattered protests broke out in Haiti’s capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and police announced new arrests a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the already-troubled Caribbean nation into political chaos. Nearly all the gas stations in Port-au-Prince were closed and long lines formed outside the few that were still operating, with residents blaming both the criminal gangs that control key supply routes and opportunistic black market fuel sellers paralyzing distribution into Haiti’s biggest city. Some protesters set tires ablaze in the middle of gritty streets, which remained quieter than usual in the aftermath of Moise’s killing early on July 7.
Time
The Best Way for the World to Help Haiti in This Moment of Crisis
When Jovnel Moise, a deeply unpopular president of Haiti since 2017, was assassinated on July 7 by a squad of gunmen posing as DEA agents, the news stunned and horrified the world. Most Haitians shrugged off the news and braced themselves for worst, while praying the violence that has plagued their lives the last few years is not exponentially increased by the violence of losing their freedom to foreign forces. The drumbeat of news of brutal killings and kidnappings of neighbors and friends, priests and commoners, and children and cops has become routine in Haiti since 2018, when an unforeseen spike in gas prices triggered protests against the Moise government.
Reuters
U.S. sent personnel to protect embassy after Haiti assassination, say officials
The United States sent a small number of personnel to shore up security at its embassy in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, three U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The killing of Moise on July 7 by a squad of gunmen at his home in Port-au-Prince pitched Haiti deeper into an already fraught political crisis. While it is not uncommon for the United States to send additional security forces, include Marines, to its embassies around the world during times of crises, the deployment highlights the level of uncertainty in the aftermath of Moise’s killing.
CBS News Videos
How Haiti can move forward after assassination of president
While the investigation into who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse intensifies, so too are concerns about the nation’s overall stability. Author Amy Wilentz, who wrote “The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier” and “Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti,” spoke with CBSN’s Tanya Rivero about why there are no simple options for stabilizing Haiti.
Associated Press Videos
Armed man detained at Los Angeles federal building
Authorities detained a heavily armed man who attempted to enter the parking garage of the federal building in downtown Los Angeles. Officials say the man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle. (July 14)
Associated Press
Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan
The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday — the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country’s reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.
Reuters Videos
Four charged in NY journalist kidnap plot
U.S. prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran.They’re accused of plotting to kidnap a New York journalist and human rights activist who was critical of Iran.That’s according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed on Tuesday (July 14).Prosecutors said the Iranian operatives had researched how they might spirit the journalist out of New York on a high-speed boat headed for Caracas.While the indictment did not name the target of the plot, Reuters has confirmed she is Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.She has contributed to the U.S. government-funded Voice of America Persian language service and reports on human rights issues in Iran.Asked by Reuters to confirm that Alinejad was the target of the plot, the Department of Justice declined to comment.U.S authorities said in recent years, Iranian intelligence officers have tricked a number of overseas activists to travel to destinations where they were kidnapped and sent back to Iran.In 2019, Iranian intelligence officers lured Ruhollah Zam, a journalist living in France, out of the country, capturing and later executing him in Iran on sedition charges.Reuters reached Alinejad after the indictment was released, said she was in a state of shock.She said she had been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the agency approached her eight months ago with photographs taken by the plotters.She said the Islamic Republic had gotten very close.