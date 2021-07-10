-
Reuters
BASF ups 2021 profit forecast for second time on higher prices, volumes
Germany’s BASF came out for the second time this year with better-than-expected quarterly earnings ahead of schedule and improved guidance for the remainder of the year, as it continues to raise prices. Second-quarter EBIT jumped to 2.32 billion euros on sales of 19.75 billion euros, well above an analyst consensus of 17.16 billion, BASF said. BASF shares closed 3.5% higher at 65.74 euros on Friday.
-
Reuters Videos
U.N. envoy says Haitian PM to remain for now
“Prime Minister Joseph is the prime minister of Haiti, and he is such per Article 149 of the current constitution, the 1987 constitution, which states that in the event of the death of a president, the current government assumes executive powers and that the prime minister presides over this group, gives them guidance and they take Haiti to elections and a new, elected president of Haiti,” La Lime told reporters via a remote video conference.Moise’s death has generated confusion about who is the .imate leader of the country of 11 million people, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.La Lime said Joseph told her on Wednesday (July 7) that he intends to stick to a plan to hold a first round of parliamentary and presidential elections on Sept. 26 with a second round in November.”There certainly are tensions,” La Lime said. “There are certainly people on all sides of this issue, having different interpretations of Article 149. That’s why it’s important that dialogue happens and that the Haitian authorities and Haitian stakeholders have a dialogue so that a way forward can be started, one that gives the people of Haiti the opportunity to decide who their next government is.”
-
Axios
UN extends humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, ending U.S.-Russia conflict
The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to reauthorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the only one available, the Wall Street Journal reports.Driving the news: The vote will allow for the border to remain open for a minimum of six months. Russia agreed to a last-minute compromise with the United States despite its initial opposition, which officials say signals that it is possible for the two countries to continue cooperating, CNN not
-
Reuters
FTC extends probe of Amazon, MGM deal – source
Amazon.com’s deal to buy movie studio MGM for $8.5 billion is headed for an extended probe by the Federal Trade Commission, after a source familiar with the matter said on Friday the agency had issued a second request in its review of the merger. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond franchise, which would give it a huge library of films and TV shows to compete with streaming rivals like Netflix and Disney+. In June, Amazon asked that FTC Chair Lina Khan be recused on antitrust matters related to the online retail giant because of research that she had done and her previous advocacy.
-
Bloomberg
China Set to Hit Pause Button on U.S. Corn Buying on Weak Market
(Bloomberg) — China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020.The world’s largest importer has already bought more than 10.5 million tons of U.S. corn for the 2021-22 marketing year, and over 23 million tons for the current season, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. Total imports next year will likely be 20 million tons, accordi
-
Reuters
U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won’t get vaccinated
Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he’ll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle. “My reason behind it is — for one, it was in the last moment I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to,” Andrew told reporters on a conference call.
-
Associated Press
Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran
Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged. Militia attacks have only been increasing against the U.S. in military bases in both Iraq and Syria.
-
MarketWatch
Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth IRA moves Congress to consider changes to investment account’s rules
Paypal (PYPL)co-founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth individual retirement account balance has some members of Congress second-guessing the tax policies of these investment vehicles. Massachusetts Democratic Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has requested a proposal to “stop IRAs from being exploited,” he told ProPublica, which first reported about Thiel’s Roth IRA. ProPublica’s report used tax documents to reveal the tech giant’s account grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in part to investments in private securities.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
Biden targets tech, drugs prices in new executive order
Jessica Smith joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss Biden’s new executive orders focused on cracking down on Big Tech’s anticompetitive practices and giving workers more leverage in the job market through promoting economic competition.
-
SheKnows
Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos
Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]
-
Associated Press
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. In the two weeks since a 12-story condo tower in this coastal community suddenly crumbled, killing at least 78 people, DeSantis has stood somberly with local officials, including Democrats, as they assessed the damage.
-
Washington Examiner
Kamala in crisis
Democrats aren’t sure the heir apparent is up to the task.