haiti-authorities-intensify-manhunt-after-moise’s-assassination

CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Port-au-Prince on the country-wide manhunt for the armed group who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise Wednesday.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos (16 Videos)
CNN in Haiti as manhunt continues for killers
Dr. Fauci weighs in on confusion surrounding Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster
What this concrete sample could reveal about condo collapse
‘Mr. Pence lost it’: New book details VP’s fight with Trump
Gunman opens fire on couple at Downtown Aquarium in Houston
14-year-old wins spelling bee after only 2 years of practice
Report warned parts of Surfside condo had zero remaining years of useful life
China widens crackdown on LGBTQ groups and content
Remains of Native American children who died in boarding school returned home
Haitian official: US citizen among those arrested for president’s assassination
‘More problems ahead’: Ex-prosector says it’s not over for Avenatti
Biden defends pulling US out of Afghanistan as Taliban advances
Why these paintings are sparking ethics concerns for Biden
See how Amtrak plans to replace 50-year-old rail cars
Charlottesville removes Confederate statues
Over 30 million under heat alerts in the West this weekend
See More
CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Port-au-Prince on the country-wide manhunt for the armed group who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise Wednesday.
Source: CNN