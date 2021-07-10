Home NEWS Haiti authorities intensify manhunt after Moise’s assassination
Haiti authorities intensify manhunt after Moise’s assassination

A police car filled with civilians and policemen drives up the Jalousie township where men accused of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, have been arrested on July 8, 2021 at the Jalousie township in Haiti. - Police in Haiti have surrounded a group of possible suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the UN envoy to Haiti said. Helen La Lime said from the Haitian capital that four members of a group that attacked the presidential palace Wednesday and shot the president have been killed by police and six others are in custody. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Valerie Baeriswyl has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [A police car filled with civilians and policemen drives up the Jalousie township where men accused of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, have been arrested] instead of [Men accused of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, are being transported]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Port-au-Prince on the country-wide manhunt for the armed group who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise Wednesday.

Source: CNN

CNN in Haiti as manhunt continues for killers

CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Port-au-Prince on the country-wide manhunt for the armed group who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise Wednesday.

Source: CNN

