Home WORLD NEWS Haiti arrests top security chief in Moise murder investigation
WORLD NEWS

Haiti arrests top security chief in Moise murder investigation

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
haiti-arrests-top-security-chief-in-moise-murder-investigation

Police say they arrested head of Jovenel Moise’s security as part of ongoing probe into the July 7 assassination.

Haitian police have arrested the head of Jovenel Moise’s security team as part of the ongoing investigation into the president’s July 7 assassination.

Security chief Jean Laguel Civil is suspected of involvement in the plot that saw Moise killed at his home in the middle of the night by armed commandos who bypassed the president’s guards without firing a shot.

Civil has been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“I can confirm that Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday by police as part of the investigation into the assassination of president Jovenel Moise,” police spokeswoman Marie Michelle Verrier told the bioreports news agency.

Civil’s lawyer, Reynold Georges, also confirmed his arrest to The Associated Press news agency on Monday. He called his client’s arrest politically motivated.

It was not immediately clear if Civil had been charged with anything.

Civil joins more than 12 suspects the police have arrested.

Port-au-Prince commissioner Bed-Ford Claude had already ordered immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise’s security from leaving the country.

Police on Monday also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country who Moise had fired.

Details of the assassination remain unclear, but newly installed Prime Minister Ariel Henry has promised to bring Moise’s killers to justice.

Police have also arrested some 20 Colombian nationals as part of the plot they say was organised by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Children in Raqqa still living in ruins four...

First person charged under Hong Kong security law...

Misenga: A DRC refugee hoping to inspire millions...

How the Delta variant changed the course of...

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara to meet former president and...

Unusual cold weather in Brazil sends coffee prices...

AP PHOTOS: Volunteers aid COVID ill in stressed...

Team USA women’s basketball vs. Nigeria score, Tokyo...

Meituan, Tencent and other Chinese tech firms continue...

Former senator Mike Enzi dies after being injured...

Leave a Reply