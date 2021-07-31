Hail, Companion! New Skyrim Mod Lets You Bury Corpses – TheGamer

Hail, Companion! Even after almost a decade, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim seems not to be losing steam, as fans continue to find ways to make their gaming experience more personable. One witty warrior created a way for players to mourn companions and enemies alike.

Like most games focused on combat, quests, and magic, corpses are very common when playing Skyrim. Players who do not want to have the land of Tamriel littered with the deceased are familiar with corpse removal, which typically means dragging the bodies out of sight. However, it appears as though the Dragonborn can be a little more respectful thanks to user WhiteWolf424242 on well-known gaming modification website, Nexus Mods. They recently created a mod called “Pay Your Respects” that allows you to bury not only your slain comrades, but your victims. According to the description, “You can create a grave for them that shows their name, the date of burial, and an engraving.” Not only that, but the mod also gives you the option to have a preset engraving or create your own.

Before you start the download, it is worth noting that when a NPC is buried with this mod, it disables them completely. This could potentially cause issues if you plan on resurrecting the character later.

Skyrim isn’t the only open world game making headlines. Leaks for the new Sonic game that is set to launch in 2022 have seemed to confirm to Nintendo fans that the game will be an open world game with puzzles incorporated throughout. Also, it seems as though Bend Studios, the company responsible for Days Gone, has forgone a sequel to focus on a new open world IP.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is still one of the most played games on Steam and is still available for $39.99. It is playable on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

