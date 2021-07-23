Hades Scoops Yet Another Game Of The Year Accolade At The GDC 2021 Awards – Nintendo Life

Hades is a pretty popular game, didn’t you know? Supergiant Games’ beloved indie hit has earned itself yet another Game of the Year award, as well as several others, at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards.

Held on 21st July as an all-digital event, these awards are an annual affair in which the “creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games created in the last year” are celebrated. Hades was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards in total, and actually beat Animal Crossing: New Horizons in its GotY quest.

A full list of winners and nominees can be found below.

Game of the Year

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)



The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)



Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Genshin impact (miHoYo)

Best Audio

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)



Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)



Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo), Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit), Fuser (Harmonix Music Systems / NCsoft)

Best Debut

Phasmophobia(Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)



Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)



Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)



Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

Honorable Mentions: Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue / Raw Fury), Röki (Polygon Treehouse / CI Games), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Design

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)



Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive), Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Innovation Award

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)



Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)



Hades (Supergiant Games)

Honorable Mentions: Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment), The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)



Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)



Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)



If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company), Reigns: Beyond (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)



Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)



Hades (Supergiant Games)



Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Half-Life: Alyx (Valve), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware / Atlus)

Best Technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)



Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Visual Art

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Bioreports News Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)



The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)



Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best VR/AR Game

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)



Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)



Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games), The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games), Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Until You Fall (Schell Games)

Do you agree with the winners? Wondering what all the fuss is about with Hades? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below, and make sure to read our full Hades review if you’re intrigued – the game also made it very far in our own 2020 Game of the Year rankings.