had-proposed-eknath-shinde’s-name-as-maharashtra-cm,-accepted-deputy-post-on-orders-of-seniors:-devendra-fadnavis

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Devendra Fadnavis

on Tuesday said that he had proposed

Eknath Shinde

‘s name for the chief minister’s post after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government last week.

Fadnavis, who is the former chief minister of the state, said that he settled for the deputy CM’s post on the orders of the BJP leadership.

The remarks come amid reports that Fadnavis was unhappy at Shinde being made the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also admitted that he was not mentally prepared to assume the post of deputy CM, but changed his decision after a discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intervention by BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“The order of the party’s seniors was paramount to me and the BJP leadership believed that he should be part of the government,” he said.

“Our leaders Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah and J P Naddaji and with my approval (the decision to make Shinde the CM was taken) … It will not be wrong if it is said that I took this proposal (to the BJP leadership) that Shinde is made the chief minister and they (the leadership) accepted it,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis added that senior party leaders felt that the government won’t run properly if he stayed out of it. “Thus, I accepted the deputy chief ministerial post on their command,” he said.

Fadnavis further said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won the 2019 elections, but the mandate was “stolen”.

“My party and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction came together for a common ideology and not for power,” he added.

Heaping praise on Shinde, Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena leader is the “torch bearer” of his party’s ideological legacy while the family legacy is with Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis, however, refused to reply to a query on which of these two factions, one led by Shinde and another by Thackeray, is the real Shiv Sena and which group should get the party’s election symbol.

‘Shiv Sena MLAs complained about Cong, NCP’

Speaking about the BJP’s hand in the recent rebellion led by Shinde, Fadnavis said that BJP decided to intervene after Sena MLAs complained about the dilution of Hindutva ideology.

Notably, chief minister Shinde on Monday said that Fadnavis was the “biggest kalakar (artist)” in the rebellion against Uddhav and orchestrated the entire thing.

During his speech in the assembly after winning the floor test, Shinde revealed how Fadnavis would hold talks with him when the rebel MLAs from his group were asleep.

With Fadnavis’ hand in the rebellion out in the open, the deputy CM said that his party extended help to the Shiv Sena legislators who felt that their party was becoming weaker after forming an alliance with Congress and NCP.

“Shiv Sena legislators during discussions with us used to say that they were in two minds on how to face people in the next elections and on what ground ask people for votes.

“The party which stood on the principle of Hindutva is now standing with those powers which are opposed to Hindutva. These powers are becoming stronger using our shoulders and our party is becoming weaker. This is what they used to say. So we decided to help and support them,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also thanked Amit Shah, saying the latter stood like a mountain behind them during all these happenings.

He asserted that the Shinde government will complete the remaining term of two-and-a-half years and return to power with an absolute mandate.

(With inputs from agencies)

