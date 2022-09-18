Haaland cites ´insanely good´ Benzema as inspiration as he looks to evolve at Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has cited “insanely good” Karim Benzema as inspiration as he vowed to never stop improving at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has made a solid start to life in England since his £51million (€6srcm) move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring three goals in as many Premier League games for the reigning champions.

City pipped some of the world’s biggest clubs in the race to secure the services of the Norway international, including reigning LaLiga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Madrid talisman Benzema played an instrumental role during their successful 2src21-22 season, top-scoring in both competitions along the way, while he recently surpassed Raul (323) as the club’s second-leading marksman of all-time behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (45src).

The 34-year-old appears certain to be in the running for the top prize at this year’s Ballon d’Or awards, and his recent exploits have provided inspiration for a player 12 years his junior.

“I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing,” Haaland told FourFourTwo. “You can never stop looking for new ways to become better.

“Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now and suddenly, he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that.”