Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars finals at Tokyo Olympics – CNN

(CNN) Simone Biles will not compete in the Olympics finals for two of the four individual women’s gymnastics events, vault and the uneven bars, USA Gymnastics said.

Biles, arguably the world’s greatest gymnast, has pulled back from Olympic competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old explained in a series of Instagram posts that she has the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair.

“After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter.

“She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.”

The women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.