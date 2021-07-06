Gwen Stefani Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding To Blake Shelton – BuzzFeed News

“You need a party dress when u get to marry Blake Shelton.”
Posted on July 6, 2021, at 6:46 a.m. ET
According to Page Six, the Voice judges got married on Saturday at an intimate ceremony held in a purpose-built chapel on the grounds of Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.
Further reports revealed the wedding was officiated by the couple’s fellow Voice star Carson Daly.
And on Monday, Gwen shared the first photos from the ceremony on Instagram, calling it a “dream.”
“July 3rd 2021,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreams do come true!!!”
Celebs including Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, and Jimmy Fallon offered congratulations the couple in the comments.
Captioning another photo showing off a second dress — which was designed by Vera Wang — Gwen wrote: “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton.”
And the “Hollaback Girl” singer also posted a sweet picture of the couple’s first dance on her Instagram story.
The designer shared a few more photos of the dresses on her own Instagram, revealing some sweet details that pay tribute to Gwen’s loved ones.
While Gwen’s veil incorporated the couple’s names — as well as the names of her children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — in embroidery, the shorter reception dress included “a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple… joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”
Gwen and Blake first started dating back in 2015 after meeting as competing judges on set of The Voice.