Gwen Stefani Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding To Blake Shelton – BuzzFeed News



NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



The pair were both recently single at the time — Blake announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale just a few weeks later.

Speaking to CMT in 2016, Blake said Gwen had “saved his life” when he was going through the split.

“It’s not something anybody could’ve seen coming, besides God I guess, because it doesn’t look like it would make sense,” he said of their relationship at the time. “All I can tell you is that it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we’re at in our lives.”