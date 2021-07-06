Home ENTERTAINMENT Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots – Vulture
Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots – Vulture

celebrity weddings


Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots

These boots are made for walking (down the aisle to marry Blake Shelton).

obits


Richard Donner, Director of Superman, The Goonies, Dead at 91

His career spanned decades and genres.

housewives institute bulletin


Can LVP Still Be an MVP After RHOBH?

Is Lisa Vanderpump in her flop era? We hash it out in this edition of the Housewives Institute Bulletin.

tv review


Gossip Girl Is Having a Very Glamorous Identity Crisis

The new HBO Max sequel series wants to be a revolution, even though it hasn’t the foggiest idea of what that revolution should be.

free britney


Courtney Love Declares Allegiance to Britney Spears by Covering ‘Lucky’

“I’m actually crying…I f***ing hate this when it happens to me.”

corporate greed


Noah Hawley’s Alien TV Series Will Bring the Horror to Earth

Corporate greed causing mass carnage on Earth? Impossible.

overnights


Kevin Can F**k Himself Recap: What Normal People Do

While Allison is bounding forward, Patty is sinking back.

overnights


Evil Recap: Coming in Hot

Another creepy kid to add to Evil’s collection.

sexual misconduct


Padma Lakshmi Calls for Investigation Into Top Chef Winner’s Alleged Misconduct

Gabe Erales was reportedly fired from his executive-chef post at Austin restaurant Comedor due to misconduct after this season of Top Chef filmed.

trailer mix


Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series

Sadly there’s no chibi Grogu to be found.

my single is dropping soonish


Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’

She added that the single will be out “soonish.”

the law


Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend

Brittany Byrd has now filed a police report against Uzi.

rumor has it


The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked

A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”

overnights


Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble

The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.

the huxtables


Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release

She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.

free britney


Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing

A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.

hbo


HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season

And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.

follow friday


Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets

“I’m a survivor.”

respect the classics


You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote

“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”

viewing guide


What to Stream This July 4th Weekend

We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.

