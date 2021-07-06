Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots – Vulture

The Latest

celebrity weddings



12:48 a.m.

Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots



These boots are made for walking (down the aisle to marry Blake Shelton).





obits



Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Richard Donner, Director of Superman, The Goonies, Dead at 91



His career spanned decades and genres.





housewives institute bulletin



Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Can LVP Still Be an MVP After RHOBH?



Is Lisa Vanderpump in her flop era? We hash it out in this edition of the Housewives Institute Bulletin.





tv review



Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Gossip Girl Is Having a Very Glamorous Identity Crisis



The new HBO Max sequel series wants to be a revolution, even though it hasn’t the foggiest idea of what that revolution should be.





free britney



July 4, 2021

Courtney Love Declares Allegiance to Britney Spears by Covering ‘Lucky’



“I’m actually crying…I f***ing hate this when it happens to me.”





corporate greed



July 4, 2021

Noah Hawley’s Alien TV Series Will Bring the Horror to Earth



Corporate greed causing mass carnage on Earth? Impossible.





overnights



July 4, 2021

Kevin Can F**k Himself Recap: What Normal People Do



While Allison is bounding forward, Patty is sinking back.





overnights



July 4, 2021

Evil Recap: Coming in Hot



Another creepy kid to add to Evil’s collection.





sexual misconduct



July 4, 2021

Padma Lakshmi Calls for Investigation Into Top Chef Winner’s Alleged Misconduct



Gabe Erales was reportedly fired from his executive-chef post at Austin restaurant Comedor due to misconduct after this season of Top Chef filmed.





trailer mix



July 4, 2021

Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series



Sadly there’s no chibi Grogu to be found.





my single is dropping soonish



July 4, 2021

Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’



She added that the single will be out “soonish.”





the law



July 4, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend



Brittany Byrd has now filed a police report against Uzi.





rumor has it



July 3, 2021

The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked



A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”





overnights



July 3, 2021

Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble



The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.





the huxtables



July 3, 2021

Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release



She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.





free britney



July 3, 2021

Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing



A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.





hbo



July 3, 2021

HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season



And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.





follow friday



July 2, 2021

Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets



“I’m a survivor.”





respect the classics



July 2, 2021

You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote



“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”



