Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots – Vulture

celebrity weddings
Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots
These boots are made for walking (down the aisle to marry Blake Shelton).
obits
Richard Donner, Director of Superman, The Goonies, Dead at 91
His career spanned decades and genres.
housewives institute bulletin
Can LVP Still Be an MVP After RHOBH?
Is Lisa Vanderpump in her flop era? We hash it out in this edition of the Housewives Institute Bulletin.
tv review
Gossip Girl Is Having a Very Glamorous Identity Crisis
The new HBO Max sequel series wants to be a revolution, even though it hasn’t the foggiest idea of what that revolution should be.
free britney
Courtney Love Declares Allegiance to Britney Spears by Covering ‘Lucky’
“I’m actually crying…I f***ing hate this when it happens to me.”
corporate greed
Noah Hawley’s Alien TV Series Will Bring the Horror to Earth
Corporate greed causing mass carnage on Earth? Impossible.
overnights
Kevin Can F**k Himself Recap: What Normal People Do
While Allison is bounding forward, Patty is sinking back.
overnights
Evil Recap: Coming in Hot
Another creepy kid to add to Evil’s collection.
sexual misconduct
Padma Lakshmi Calls for Investigation Into Top Chef Winner’s Alleged Misconduct
Gabe Erales was reportedly fired from his executive-chef post at Austin restaurant Comedor due to misconduct after this season of Top Chef filmed.
trailer mix
Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series
Sadly there’s no chibi Grogu to be found.
my single is dropping soonish
Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’
She added that the single will be out “soonish.”
the law
Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend
Brittany Byrd has now filed a police report against Uzi.
rumor has it
The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked
A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”
overnights
Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble
The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.
the huxtables
Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release
She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.
free britney
Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing
A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.
hbo
HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season
And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.
follow friday
Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets
“I’m a survivor.”
respect the classics
You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote
“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”
viewing guide
What to Stream This July 4th Weekend
We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.