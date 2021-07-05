Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Marry In A Private Ceremony – Bustle

It’s been reported that one of music’s most talked-about couples, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, have tied the knot, getting married over the weekend in a private ceremony.

On July 3, 2021, photos of Shelton’s Oklahoma home showed it re-decorated as the ultimate wedding destination, complete with a tiny little chapel purposely built for the occasion adorned with white flowers surrounded by an outdoor seating area. While the newlyweds weren’t seen on camera, Stefani’s parents were seen being transported to and from the event and several musicians.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2020, reportedly applied for their wedding license on June 29, according to TMZ, whose sources alleged that the couple were planning for a wedding over the July 4 weekend. The stars had an “entire weekend of activities and celebrations planned” to mark their big day.

Stefani and Shelton initially met while working as judges on NBC’s “The Voice” and had both just come out of divorces. They began dating soon after, making their first red carpet appearance as a couple in February 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Their relationship continued to blossom from there, and Shelton even credited Stefani for saving his life. In an interview with Billboard, the country star explained how the breakdown of their previous relationships helped them form a tight bond. “It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email […] to maybe three times a week, then every day,” he said. “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.”

“Gwen save my life,” Shelton continued. “Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”