gwen-stefani-and-blake-shelton-officially-get-marriage-license,-wedding-to-hold-over-the-weekend

American singer, Gwen Stefani and her fiancé, Blake Shelton will officially tie the knot this weekend on July 4

The couple received their marriage license after applying for it on Tuesday, June 29, in Oklahoma

According to friends of the couple, the two have decided to let the day’s weather determine if they will have an indoor or outdoor wedding at Blake’s ranch

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

American singers Gwen Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton are officially set to finally get married.

The two are excited to tie the knot, and sources say that they have kept things flexible and will let the weekend weather determine if they will have an indoor or outdoor kind of wedding.

Gwen Stefani and fiance Blake Shelton. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gwen Stefani to wed Blake Shelton

According to a report by TMZ, the celebrity couple are planning to say their vows, potentially, on July 4.

The engaged singers applied for their marriage license on Tuesday, June 29, in Oklahoma, as indicated by the Johnston County Court Clerk.

Everyone is now anticipating the big wedding between the two lovebirds who met in 2014 when both worked as judges for the reality music show, The Voice.

Further reports indicate that the two will have to get married this weekend as in Oklahoma, couples have 10 days from the date they file for a marriage license to tie the knot.

According to sources close to the couple, the two will tie the knot at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Gwen Stefani’s bridal shower

In similar entertainment news, the 51-year-old was featured on . after sharing photos on Instagram highlighting how her surprise bridal shower went down.

On Thursday, June 10, the singer posted that she was ”kidnapped” for a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to her celebrity fiancé.

“I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I am getting married!” she shared on her Instastory.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Source: .