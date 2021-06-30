-
The Telegraph
Roger Federer given huge scare before Adrian Mannarino retires with injury in final set
Roger Federer two sets to one down and under pressure before rallying to take it to a fifth set Eight-time Wimbledon winner admits he ‘was lucky’ Frenchman injures knee at end of the fourth set and decides he cannot continue at start of deciding set Roger Federer is often treated like a deity at Wimbledon, and it was an act of God that saved him on Tuesday. Trailing by two sets to one, Federer was reprieved from a possible first-round exit when his opponent Adrian Mannarino slipped and damaged h
PopSugar
Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record – and Nageotte’s visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
