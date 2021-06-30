The Telegraph

Roger Federer given huge scare before Adrian Mannarino retires with injury in final set

Roger Federer two sets to one down and under pressure before rallying to take it to a fifth set Eight-time Wimbledon winner admits he ‘was lucky’ Frenchman injures knee at end of the fourth set and decides he cannot continue at start of deciding set Roger Federer is often treated like a deity at Wimbledon, and it was an act of God that saved him on Tuesday. Trailing by two sets to one, Federer was reprieved from a possible first-round exit when his opponent Adrian Mannarino slipped and damaged h