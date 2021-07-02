gwen-berry:-asked-about-protesting-if-she-reaches-olympic-podium,-athlete-says,-‘we’ll-see’

(CNN) US athlete Gwen Berry says she is still thinking about how potentially to mark the moment if she were to reach the podium at the Tokyo OIympics given her history of protesting at major track and field events.

Last month, after qualifying for her second Games, hammer thrower Berry turrned away from the flag whilst “The Star-Spangled Banner” played during the medal ceremony and draped a T-shirt reading the words “activist athlete” over her head.

Berry later said she was “set up” on the podium having been told that the anthem would be played before.

Her actions caught the attention of supporters and critics alike, especially ahead of Tokyo 2020, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has upheld the Rule 50 ban preventing athletes from protesting or demonstrating.

Asked if she would observe the Rule 50 ban, Berry told CNN’s Don Lemon: “It depends on how I’m feeling. It depends on what I want to do in that moment, and what I want to do for my people in that moment.”