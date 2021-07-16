Guy Behind The “Alors On Dance” Viral Tiktok Speaks Out – BuzzFeed News

In June, a group of friends filmed a TikTok video of themselves dancing to a slow-mo version of Stromae’s “Alors on Dans.”



Soon, the video became a viral sensation, surpassing 120 million views. It also became a trend as people began superimposing themselves dancing along with an achievement or goal.

The TikTok was posted by 19-year-old Usim E. Mang from Charlotte, North Carolina. He told BuzzFeed News he joined TikTok in March last year and usually posts dancing videos.

Mang said when his video hit 1 million views, he thought “nice, need em,” as it wasn’t the first time he had posted the video and danced to that same song.

“By the time it was at 50 million, I knew we really did something here – all of my friends are stoked and can’t believe it either, truly a blessing,” he said.

Mang said his friend Justin Planess had experimented with making TikTok dances before and came up with a dance for the song “Beatbox Remix” by Young M.A for a previous video. In that video, Planess added a little shoulder move.

“From that point on, that shoulder move was in almost every dance,” said Mang, “so we just incorporated that into it then went one way four times then turned and went the other way four times and it came out smooth.”

When the friends decided to make their next video, they ended up going with “Alors on Dance” because it was a simple sound with a smooth beat.

The video features Mang and five of his friends (Planess, AaronCantHoop, Akua, Tyler and Bryansanon).

People have been repeating the dance and editing themselves into the original video and writing on some text of something they’re proud of. Mang believes people giving their video their own spin is what made the trend so popular.

“What is making it go so viral is that people started their own trend on it, and dancing in front of the original video gives that video so much value,” he said.



He said some of his favorite videos are the goals that people would write in their edit of the video and dance in front of.

