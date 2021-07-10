Home News Africa Gunshots Fired As Imo Speaker Removes Chief Whip, Suspends Six Others – Channels Television
News Africa

Gunshots Fired As Imo Speaker Removes Chief Whip, Suspends Six Others – Channels Television

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gunshots-fired-as-imo-speaker-removes-chief-whip,-suspends-six-others-–-channels-television

There were sporadic gunshots and pandemonium at the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday following the suspension of six lawmakers by the Speaker, Paul Emeziem.

He suspended them over alleged unparliamentary conduct.

Read Also: Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

The House also removed the Chief Whip, Authur Egwim, (Ideato North, APC), and replaced him with Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre, APC).

Sources told Channels Television that four All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers and two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among those suspended.

The lawmakers are former Majority Leader and member representing Ikeduru state constituency, Uche Ogbuagu; member representing Obowo state constituency, Kennedy Ibe and member representing Oru West, Dominic Ezerioha.

Others are members representing Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu; member representing Owerri North Philip Ejiogu, and the member representing Ihite Uboma, Onyemechi Njoku.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Community

All standing committees of the House have also been dissolved.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Five clubbers killed in Rivers road crash –...

Nnamdi Kanu’s UK Passport Still In Kenya Despite...

Why PH – Maiduguri, Kano – Maradi rail...

Three suspected cultists arrested after initiation in Ogun...

Bauchi, Kano worst hit as NCDC records 1,786...

Some Nigerian politicians are fair weather in nature...

JUST IN: APC shifts congresses, national convention timeline...

Kaduna Security: Bandits Kidnap Woman And Her Three...

Take measures to ensure the security of Nigerians...

Buhari hails APC legal director for 2019, Emeka...

Leave a Reply