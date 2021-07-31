Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have invaded Nasarawa State Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning in Lafia, and catered away the sum of N100 million.

bioreports gathered that the incident occured on Thursday afternoon when the gunmen invaded the ministry, shooting sporadically.

It was also learnt that the assailants trailed some members of staff who went to a commercial bank to withdraw some cash for the ministry.

The armed men were said to have snatched the N100 million on gun point at the premises of the ministry which is adjacent to the State’s Accountant General’s Office where some security operatives were stationed.

When contacted by bioreports on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel said the case is yet to be reported to the command.

He told our correspondent that he cannot confirm the incident “I can’t confirm that, as it was not reported to the Police”.

