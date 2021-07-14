gunmen-murder-udala-fc-owner,-philip,-manager,-policemen

Unknown gunmen have killed Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala Football Club in Anambra State.

The billionaire was murdered when his convoy was ambushed at Eke-Agu Market junction in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The attackers initially hit a police facility in the area and were fleeing the scene when they ran into Udala’s convoy.

The policemen attached to Udala were killed and vehicles set ablaze. The victims were reportedly still inside.

Godsent Eriobu, Udala FC Manager and Secretary of Anambra Independent League (AIFL), also in the motorcade, was shot dead.

Rev. Fr Obinna Dike, Chairman of AIFL, said the league lost two key members who loved the game.

The Police Command in Anambra are on the trail of the assailants, bioreports gathered.