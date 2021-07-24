Home News Africa Gunmen mistake exam papers for money, raid Kaduna school – bioreports
Gunmen mistake exam papers for money, raid Kaduna school

File photo

By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

Gunmen in Kaduna at the weekend, robbed at gun point, a NECO supervisor of neatly packaged exams question papers thinking it was money.

À source at the GDSS Unguwan Sarki Kaduna, located within Kaduna metropolis,

told journalists that the supervisor had gone to a commercial bank where she collected the packaged NECO question papers, not knowing that the gunmen who thought it was money she carried, trailed her to the school.

“Thinking it was money, they demanded she hands over the bulk of the wrapped papers to them and threatened to shoot her. They were told it was not money but they would not listen. They snatched the papers and disappeared into thin air,” said the source.

The ensuing commotion made staff and students who were waiting to write the exams, scamper for safety, which made parents rush to the school thinking it was bandits that came to kidnap the students.

Journalists gathered that when normalcy returned, the school and NECO staff had to mobilise exam papers from other centres to enable the GDSS students write the affected papers under strict security surveillance.

The authorities are yet to react to the incident.

