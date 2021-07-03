gunmen-kill-six-people-in-plateau-community

Gunmen have killed six people suspected to be herdsmen in Chol community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

bioreports gathered that five cows were also shot dead during the attack, which occurred on Thursday evening.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen in Jos on Friday.

Ogaba said, “On July 1, 2021, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of an attack at Chol village in the Vwang District of Jos South LGA by yet-to-be-identified armed men.

“Unfortunately, six persons and five cows were shot dead.

”Team of policemen and the STF Sector 6 personnel were immediately deployed to the location to beef up security.”

Ogaba added that an investigation was ongoing to trail the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.

bioreports recalls that this is coming less than three weeks after gunmen killed 12 persons in Kuru community in Jos.