Home News Africa Gunmen Kill Police Escort, Driver In Delta
News Africa

Gunmen Kill Police Escort, Driver In Delta

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gunmen-kill-police-escort,-driver-in-delta

Gunmen on Sunday morning killed a mobile police escort and driver of a private vehicle in an attempted kidnap attack at Airport Junction, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

The police escort was reportedly attached to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Chief Michael Johnny.

The incident was confirmed by the Acting Delta spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe.

Sources claimed his wife was target of the attack, which occurred at about 11:12am.

She was reportedly said to be attending a church service when the suspects struck.

Witnesses claimed the hoodlums operated in a yellow Lexus SUV.

“The Police escort was shot in the head, while the driver was shot in the belly,” a tricycle rider said.

The service rifle was recovered at the scene of incident and in custody of the police, The Nation learnt.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Britain Announces Harsher Sentences for Channel Migrants

Astronauts Complete First Spacewalk At China’s New Tiangong...

Work Permit: Nigerians Frustrated By Negative Perception In...

Crystal Palace Appoint Vieira As New Manager

Pope Francis To Undergo Colon Operation – Vatican

Okonkwo questions Anambra PDP primary result, tells supporters...

Lagos rally: Police parade 49 suspects arrested during...

ISWAP names new commanders, governors, imposes tax on...

1999 constitution fatally flawed, designed to favour only...

Grant Nnamdi Kanu access to his doctor- Ohanaeze...

Leave a Reply