gunmen-kill-motorcyclist-in-ekiti

A commercial motorcyclist has been shot dead by suspected Gunmen along Ilemeso-Isan Ekiti road.

The 35-year-old Abejide Ojo, who is a commercial motorcyclist was said to have conveyed a passenger from Isan to Ilemeso Ekiti and on his way back to Isan, he met some suspected gunmen who requested that he carry them to a forest.

According to a report, he turned down their request and in the process of dragging his motorcycle with the suspected gunmen, he escaped from the scene after which he was shot.

However, he managed to take the gunshot wound to Isan Ekiti and explained what had transpired between him and the gunmen to people who saw him with blood stains in his body before he died.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu vowed to brief the press.

To this end, Okada Riders have called on the police and other security agencies to ensure regular patrol of Isan- Ilemeso Ekiti Road.

