Gunmen kill leading Adamawa councillor


A Councillor and deputy leader of Song Local Government Legislative Council of Adamawa State, Ishaya Bakano, has been killed.

bioreports gathered Saturday morning that a gang of armed men got at the man in the early hours of the day.

Ishaya who was representing Gudu Mboi Ward was shot dead by the suspected gunmen shortly after they whisked him away from his residence at Bannga in the Song LGA, sources said.

A source disclosed that the suspected gunmen also shot the son of the deceased and that the son is currently receiving treatment at a Song hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident Nguroje assured that operatives from the state Police Command are working hard to track down and arrest the suspects.

