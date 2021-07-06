Gunmen kill Enugu auto engineer in presence of 7-year-old son – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

The managing director of Auto Ease, a vehicle body panel beating outlet based in Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke has been shot dead by gunmen in Enugu metropolis.

He was said to have been killed in the presence of seven years old son.

Okeke was shot and killed around 9 pm Sunday night along his street where he was reportedly having a hair cut in the company of his 7-year-old child.

It was not clear as of press time, why he was killed.

Confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, noted that Mr. Okeke was shot severally by his assailants and died later in hospital.

He noted that the police got information on 04/07/2021 at about 8:30 pm that the hoodlums were operating at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“Police operatives attached to the Layout’s Police Division, immediately raced to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the criminal elements fled, while their male victim, later identified as Ifeanyi Okeke, whom they shot severally, was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the state CID to launch a full-scale investigation and manhunt of the criminal elements in view of bringing them to book.

He has also called on members of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals, to volunteer same at the nearest police station or by calling

the command’s emergency hotlines.