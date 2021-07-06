Home News Africa Gunmen Kidnap Unknown Passengers In Osun
Gunmen Kidnap Unknown Passengers In Osun

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped unknown numbers of passengers at Odo-Osun around Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

It was learnt that the commercial vehicle from Ekiti was going toward Ikirun through Ila road when the gunmen waylaid it at Odo-Osun and took passengers to a nearby bush.

According to The Nation the gunmen shot severally to force the vehicle to stop before all the passengers were whisked away.

Another source said volunteers of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Hunter’s group and the police were combing bushes where the passengers were abducted.

The DPO of Imesi Police Station was said to have joined in combing the forests.

The Director-General of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

He assured volunteers of the socio-cultural group were on the trail of the abductors.

OsunPolice Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said she is yet to be briefed on the incident.

