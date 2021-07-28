Home NEWS Gunmen kidnap seven Naval officers in Edo
Gunmen kidnap seven Naval officers in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven officers of the Nigerian Navy in Edo State, bioreports has gathered.

The officers were ambushed and kidnapped along Sapele-Warri road while travelling to Delta from Kaduna State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello who confirmed the incident to bioreports said the command has rescued five of the officers.

The PPRO who was unable to give details of the incident, said the command is working hard to ensure the remaining officers are also rescued unhurt.

Prayers will help end banditry – RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye

Criminal elements have been on rampage across the country, killing and kidnapping citizens despite efforts by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

Several school children and travellers are currently in kidnappers dens, particularly in the North where banditry is relatively a business.

