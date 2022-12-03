Gunmen kidnap Ondo monarch, police launch probe

Some unknown armed men have reportedly kidnapped the traditional ruler of Oso Ajowa- Akoko, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Olukotun.

It was gathered that the monarch was abducted on Thursday at about 10.15pm, at his residence and taken to an unknown destination.

A source narrated that when the gunmen stormed the residence of the victim, they shot sporadically into the air.

They also shot at the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before whisking him away.

He said, “When they (hoodlums) got to the house, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered. At this point, they started shooting.

“They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away. None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers.”

The source, however, noted that nobody was killed during the operation which he said lasted for about 30minutes.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development, saying investigation has commenced into the matter.

“It is true but the details of the incident is still not clear. However, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident”, the PPRO said.

