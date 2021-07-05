A labour leader in Taraba state, in northeastern Nigeria, Peter Jediel, has been kidnapped for the second time.

Jediel, who is the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Taraba state, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday. A family source who confirmed the incident said Jediel was abducted in his residence in Sunkani, in the Ardo-kola local government area of the state around 12:30am on Sunday.





It was gathered that the abductors called the family to inform them that Jediel was ill. They however made no demand for a ransom. “Yes, they came around 12:30am today, Sunday and picked up my brother again and they called us later in the afternoon where they only told us that he was feeling feverish and just ended the call without making any demand but they promised to call back,” the source said. Jediel was first abducted six months ago in his residence on Sunday, in February 2021.

However, the police could not confirm the incident, as the spokesperson for the state command, DSP David Misal said he was on transfer at the time of filing this report.

