Gunmen kidnap Kogi monarch, demand N30m ransom – The Nation Newspaper

Our Reporter

Gunmen have kidnapped the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta LGA of Kogi State, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe.

The First Class monarch was abducted along the Okene-Adogo stretch of the road, The Nation gathered on Tuesday night.

His abduction is coming barely three days after the kidnap of a pharmacist, AbdulAzeez Obajimoh.

Onajimoh is the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company at Ozuwaya in Okene, Kogi State.

Obajimoh’s abduction in broad daylight was resisted by youths of the community, leading to the killing of one Habeeb Anda.

Two others were injured by the kidnappers.

A source said the royal father was “alone in his car and left Okene town around 4pm on his way to Eganyi community but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.”

According to him, the kidnappers established contact around 1pm on Wednesday with the monarch’s family and demanded for N30m ransom.

Confirming the incident, Kogi Police spokesman, Mr William Ayah, said the Command has deployed special squad to trace the abductors.