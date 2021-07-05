Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted babies from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that five staff members of the hospital, including female nurses, were also abducted.







The bandits, who were said to have stormed the place in large numbers, engaged officers from a nearby police station in a gun battle, Daily Trust reports.

A worker in the hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust there was a heavy shootout during the operation.

According to the source, the principal security guard on duty at the hospital was among the people abducted.

“Those kidnapped were our staff members living at the staff quarters, some were abducted alongside their children. So about ten people were taken

away so far,” he said.

Also, confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Medical and Health Union of the Centre, Maryam Abdulrazaq, said she compiled the names of six abducted.

She said the latest incident made it the third time their staff members were abducted by bandits.

“So far, I have six names of the people abducted but I will try to get the remaining four names by Monday God willing. The principal security guard on duty, two nurses –Joy Yakubu and Odor and her baby, Lab technician Christiana, Kasim from Auditorium office were among those kidnapped,” she said.

When a correspondent from the newspaper visited the police division and the centre, bullet holes were visible on the fence.

The attackers were said to have blocked the bridge linking the village with Zaria town, to stop any reinforcement by the police.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.