Home NEWS Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom
NEWSNews Africa

Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gunmen-kidnap-4-farmers-in-ekiti,-demand-n50m-ransom

Some suspected gunmen have kidnapped four farmers in a farm location in Ekiti, demanding N50 million ransom to secure their release.

The Police Command in the state on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of the four farmers, but denied knowledge of the N50 million ransom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes sources as saying that the latest victims, the farmers, were kidnapped on Monday evening in Ikosu Farm Settlement in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government area.

Gunmen storm Ibadan again, abduct farmer, couple

Commenting, Mr Olawumi Ayodeji, Manager of the farm, told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the abductors had made calls, demanding for N50 million ransom.

When contacted, ASP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the command had deployed policemen to comb the sprawling forest region surrounding Ikosun-Ekiti up to the Kwara border.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded from the family, rather, our men are in the bush working hard to rescue the farmers.

“We are working, in conjunction with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters.

“We believe that with the level of security measures we have put in place, we are sure that we will rescue them, and probably get the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo

No electromagnetic ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines – NPHCDA...

Police confirm rescue of abducted passengers in Osun

Registration: INEC provides CVR update, records 203,497 new...

Secession controversy: VP apologises for “crush” option as...

Buhari hails operations against Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho...

PDP mocks Lai Mohammed over ‘one chance’ comment...

Four PDP Reps defect to APC – bioreports

Wike accuses FG of appointing VCs to rig...

South Must Produce Nigeria’s Next President – Region’s...

Leave a Reply