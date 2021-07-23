Gunmen in uniform kill five policemen at Enugu checkpoint – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu, and Chris Njoku, Owerri

Governor offers employment to wives

Robbery suspect gunned down in Imo

Five policemen have been killed as gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Obeagu-Amechi community in Enugu South local council of Enugu State.

A pastor, a young woman and another passerby were reported killed in the attack.

The gunmen came in two Hilux vans and one Camry car, a source said, adding that they also set a police van ablaze.

The attack took place on Wednesday on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

Weapons of the security operatives were reportedly carted away.

Three of the gunmen were killed by police, it was said.

The shootout was described as severe, with many injured in the crossfire.

Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident, saying, “Information surrounding the shooting incident is still sketchy.”

But he said that investigation was ongoing.

A police source said: “What is disturbing is that the gunmen were all in police uniform. They came with two Hilux and one Camry. Five policemen on duty and two civilians within the checkpoint were all killed and rifles carted away.”

Local sources said three residents were killed, adding that the shootout lasted over 30 minutes.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who condoled with the families, offered automatic employment to the slain officers’ wives.

In Imo, policemen engaged some gunmen in a shootout as the criminals robbed Point of Sale (POP) operators in the Egbu area of Owerri North local council of the state.

One of the suspects was gunned down.

Police Commissioner Abutu Yaro told correspondents yesterday that his men moved into the area upon getting information that the hoodlums were operating there.

A powerbike, a pistol and some live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.