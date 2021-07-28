Passengers of an 18-seater bus and a Sienna bus conveying students of Naval college of engineering, Sapele have been whisked away by unknown gunmen.

The victims were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped while returning from Kaduna State to Sapele, Delta State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello who confirmed the incident, told bioreports that the kidnapped Naval college students have been rescued, excluding five of them who are still with the kidnappers inside the bush.

“These hoodlums were intercepted at Irukpen our operatives rescued most of them.

“Out of the two buses, only five students are remaining, all others have been rescued. The command is working hard to ensure the remaining five students are also rescued unhurt,” he said.

