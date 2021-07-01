Home NEWS Gunmen attack Sunday Igboho’s residence
Less than 72 hours before the planned mega rally in Lagos State, a-yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked the Soka Ibadan residence of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

bioreports gathered that the attack occurred on Thursday midnight when the assailants stormed the area.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live video, alleged that some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack.

Sunday Igboho gives fresh update on planned Lagos rally, sends message to police


According to the media aide, some persons were whisked away by the gunmen during the attack.

Details of the incident is still sketchy as the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Ayo was unable to take calls.

How gunmen invaded Sunday Igboho’s residence – Aide

