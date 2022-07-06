gunmen-attack-medium-security-custodial-centre-in-abuja

A Medium Security Custodial Centre In Kuje Abuja has been attacked by gunmen.

The attack occurred around 10pm yesterday.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Abubakar Umar reads: “I wish to confirm that about 22hrs, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.

“Details will be made available soon.”