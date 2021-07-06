Home News Africa Gunmen abduct Taraba NLC Chairman – bioreports
Gunmen abduct Taraba NLC Chairman – bioreports

By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba State, Peter Jediel has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Jediel was reportedly picked from his house in Sunkani, headquarters of Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.

His assailants, according to an exco of the State NLC who confirmed his abduction to bioreports via telephone, stormed his house in the early hours of Sunday.

He also said the abductors have contacted the victim’s family and are demanding ransom.

Details later …

