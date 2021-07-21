Guilty Gear Strive DLC fighter Goldlewis Dickinson release date announced – Polygon

Fighting game Guilty Gear Strive’s first post-release character is Goldlewis Dickinson, the U.S. Secretary of Defense and right-hand man to the President of the United States, who comes armed with a studded coffin that contains an extraterrestrial being. Goldlewis Dickinson will arrive as downloadable content on July 27 for Guilty Gear Strive players who own the game’s season pass, and on July 30 for everyone else.

As seen in his announcement trailer, Goldlewis Dickinson beats people up with his coffin, which was seemingly sneaked out of Area 51 and contains a glowing alien ally within. All we see of Goldlewis’ outer-space friend is its arm; the extraterrestrial offers him aid in battle in the form of uppercuts, bombs, and the occasional massive mini-gun. It’ll even whip out a hand mirror for when Goldlewis needs to freshen up his ’do.

Goldlewis is over-the-top from toe to tip. He’s built like a coffin, wears multiple cow skulls, sports full-size horseshoes on his fingerless gloves, and can fire an eye-laser to call in orbital strikes on his foes.

Goldlewis Dickinson is one of five characters planned for Guilty Gear Strive’s season pass. Two more DLC fighters are planned for 2021, with two more coming in 2022.

Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.