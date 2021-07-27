Guild Wars 2 Expansion End of Dragons Release Window and Plans Confirmed – GameRant

One of MMO Guild Wars 2‘s biggest strengths has always been the rich lore and story created in the original Guild Wars. Revisiting that lore has been one of the most exciting opportunities of the sequel, which is why the upcoming End of Dragons expansion is particularly alluring. Tuesday morning ArenaNet fully unveiled End of Dragons and much of its content and new features during a lengthy livestream. A release date for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons was also shared, confirming launch plans for February 2022.

During the livestream, ArenaNet went through a variety of End of Dragons‘ exciting new content. A big part of the expansions is obviously the return of the region of Cantha, returning from Guild Wars. In Cantha, players will discover classic locations, enemies like the Naga and Kappa, and more revamped with new exciting visuals, but new content, too. But much has changed in Cantha since players last visited, so expect many surprises, as well.

There’s plenty of new content within Cantha for Guild Wars 2 players to discover, too. For example, ArenaNet has confirmed 16 Legendaries available when End of Dragons launches. These Legendaries are themed off of the adult version of Aurene, with pre-cursors based on young Aurene. Another new feature is Fishing, a feature that players have been asking for at length. Another fun addition is the introduction of a two-character mount named the Siege Turtle. Additional Elite Specializations are also returning, with more on those to be shared over time.

ArenaNet also touched on endgame content for End of Dragons that will be available after finishing the expansion’s story. 10-player versions of End of Dragon‘s Encounters is one of these exciting additions. Also, Strike Mission Challenge Modes will also be unlocked. ArenaNet says that it’s going to escalate the challenge in End of Dragons, ensuring enemies have additional abilities on top of more health and damage at higher difficulties.

For Guild Wars 2 players excited to play End of Dragons, ArenaNet has announced early pricing and editions. End of Dragons will cost $29.99 on its own. Pre-purchases start today and include bonus items like a Flame Serpent Weapon Chest, a Shing Jea Mosaic Cape, a Prodigy of Shing Jea character title, a shared inventory slot, and a level 80 character boost. The Deluxe Edition costs $54.99 and adds a Shing Jea Dragon Boat Skiff Skin, a Canthan Raptor Mount skin, a character slot, and an Identify Repair Kit. Lastly, the $79.99 Ultimate Edition adds 4,000 gems.

Separately, ArenaNet is also going to be selling a premium statue of the Elder Dragon Aurene. The 8-by-10 inch statue made of translucent material, will be available for pre-order between July 27 and August 20. It’ll sell for $120 and, again, is an entirely separate item from the End of Dragons expansion and its various editions.

ArenaNet wants fans to be excited for Guild Wars 2‘s upcoming End of Dragons expansion, but it also wants to reassure players that despite the name the story of Guild Wars 2 will continue. Expect to hear more about End of Dragons in the months to come, including beta information to be shared in August.

Guild Wars 2 is available now on PC, with End of Dragons releasing in February 2022.

