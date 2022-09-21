Guedes set for Premier League transfer after missing Valencia friendly, reveals Gattuso

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso has revealed Goncalo Guedes is set for a move to the Premier League after being left out of Los Che’s squad for a friendly win over Atalanta on Saturday.

Guedes was absent as Gattuso’s men wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory over the Serie A club ahead of their LaLiga opener against Girona on August 14.

The 25-year-old, who has 32 senior caps for Portugal, has been linked with a move to England on several occasions in the past, with Bruno Lage’s Wolves mentioned by the Spanish press as potential suitors during the current transfer window.

When asked about the attacker after Valencia’s win, Gattuso said an offer from an unnamed Premier League side had proven too good to turn down, as he professed his hope the funds would be reinvested should Guedes depart.

“This afternoon [Valencia sporting director] Miguel Corona called me and explained the situation to me,” Gattuso said.

“An English club has formalised an offer of a lot of money. I don’t know the exact figure, but at this moment we have to accept.

“We are going to do anything to improve to the team. The club knows very well what we need to complete the team. I expect signings, but I’m not talking about positions. I expect two, three players.”

Guedes top-scored with 13 goals in all competitions for Valencia last season as well as topping the club’s charts for assists (six) and dribbles completed (72), while only Carlos Soler (62) created more chances than the 25-year-old’s 5src.

Starting XI @Atalanta_BC #TrofeuTaronja #CORVCF pic.twitter.com/ZjVpusEQ8B

— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) August 6, 2src22