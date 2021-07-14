Home SPORTS Guatemala vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Everything you need to know about how to watch the Group A game, including network, team news and more

Group A continues in the Gold Cup on Wednesday, with Guatemala playing Mexico in Dallas.

Guatemala has not won a Gold Cup game since 2011 when it reached the quarter-finals, while Mexico needs to pick up points if it is to defend its title, having lifted the trophy in 2019.

Mexico opened Group A with a 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago, while Guatemala lost 2-0 to El Salvador.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Gold Cup games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Guatemala roster
Goalkeepers Hagen, Navarro, Moscoso
Defenders Hernandez, Garcia, Pinto, Robles, Gordillo, Morales
Midfielders Ruiz, Castellanos, Ceballos, De Leon, Alvarez, Galindo, Dominguez, L. Martinez, Santis, Aparicio
Forwards Lopez, Arreola, Lom, Betancourth

Guatemala held El Salvador scoreless for the first 80 minutes of its opening Gold Cup game, but eventually lost 2-0 after a strong defensive performance.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen will likely be in for a busier game against Mexico, who boast extra firepower in attack.

Guatemala has no major injury concerns or suspensions so may be able to pick a similar starting XI to the side that faced El Salvador.

Predicted Guatemala starting XI : Hagen; Hernandez, Pinto, Gordillo; Galindo, Dominguez, Aparicio, Santis; Arreola, Martinez, Betancourth.

Position Mexico roster
Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco
Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo
Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez
Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona, Lozano

Hirving Lozano lasted just 11 minutes of this year’s Gold Cup and will not feature again during the tournament after a blow to the head against Trinidad and Tobago.

Lozano is the only injury suffered by Mexico so far in the tournament with LA Galaxy teenager Efrain Alvarez in line to replace the Napoli winger.

Predicted Mexico starting XI:  Talavera; Rodriguez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Pineda; Corona, Funes Mori, Pulido.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Guatemala results Mexico results
El Salvador 2-0 Guatemala (Jul 11) Mexico 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago (Jul 10)
Guatemala 1-1 Guadeloupe (9-10 P) (Jul 6) Mexico 4-0 Nigeria (Jul 3)
Guatemala 4-0 Guyana (Jul 3) Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30)
El Salvador 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 26) Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12)
Curacao 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 8) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6)

Head-to-head

Date Result
Sep 30, 2020 Mexico 3-0 Guatemala
Jun 12, 2015 Mexico 0-0 Guatemala
May 30, 2015 Mexico 3-0 Guatemala
