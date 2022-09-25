Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rubbished rumours linking the English champions with a swap deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

French outlet Le Parisien reported that PSG had offered Neymar to City as part of a swap deal earlier in the off-season that would have seen Bernardo Silva go the other way.

According to the report City declined the proposal but Guardiola clarified the story was not accurate.

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true,” Guardiola told reporters in Houston ahead of their pre-season game against Club America on Wednesday.

“I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false.

“Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris.

“Manchester City bought 15src players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course.”

It has been reported this off-season that PSG have put 3src-year-old Neymar on the market, while Guardiola reiterated his belief that Bernardo would stay at City last month amid links with Barcelona.

City have landed several key players this off-season, with new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega Moreno, while Bernardo has established himself a pivotal player in City’s midfield.