Guardiola coached me – Lewandowski sends message to Barcelona fans

New Barcelona signing, Robert Lewandowski, has sent a message to the club’s fans, insisting that he wants to give them joy at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski told Barca fans that he can easily adapt to the club’s style of play because former Blaugrana coach, Pep Guardiola coached him during their time at Bayern Munich.

The Poland striker recently joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich,

“I want to give a lot of joy to the Barcelona fans. I want to make them as happy as they have been, or even happier, because they support the team whether it’s going well or not at all,” Lewandowski told Barca TV.

“The fans are always there, they always try to support the team. And this season we will try to give the fans as much joy as possible.

“Lewandowski joined Barcelona’s training camp on Sunday and is delighted with the step he has taken.”

“I knew that this project has a very good future, even though the last few years were difficult,” he added.

“When they contacted me I didn’t think twice about it because I knew it was the right time. I am here to give my best and to help the team to be at the top.

“Finally, he believes that the fact he has worked under Pep Guardiola’s orders can help him adapt to the team’s style.

“Since Pep [Guardiola] coached me, I think it will be easier to adapt to Barcelona. I’m a person who loves to listen.

“After my first conversation with Xavi, I already knew his idea and his mentality. I think I’m ready and I’m excited to work with him.”