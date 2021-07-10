Guardians of the Galaxy Game Combines Comic and Film Backstories – Screen Rant

Eidos-Montréal’s upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game will reportedly combine the Marvel group’s comic and film backstories. The long-running team of intergalactic heroes was first established by Marvel back in 1969, followed by a more modern iteration in 2008. A 2014 film, directed by James Gunn and inspired by this more modern line-up of characters, then launched the ragtag group into infamy.

Announced on June 13 at E3 2021, Eidos-Montréal’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a third-person shooter that puts players in the rocket-powered boots of team leader Star-Lord. The single-player game will focus on narrative, as opposed to the poorly-received Marvel’s Avengers game, which put a heavy emphasis on multiplayer content. However, the upcoming space shooter will feature the Guardians as a group, with players able to give commands to their teammates in the heat of combat. This is intended to fully immerse players in the role of Star-Lord, giving commands during combat and making decisions through dialogue which will affect the other heroes’ opinion of him. It has been confirmed that Eidos-Montréal’s version of the Guardians of the Galaxy will differ from other versions, combining aspects of different adaptations while also creating a wholly original experience. The game’s Peter Quill hails from the 80s, not the 70s, which will affect his personality and taste in music.

An article from Game Informer has revealed that the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy title will combine aspects from both the team’s comic book and film origins. The game’s backstory is centered around an intergalactic war between the Mad Titan Thanos and the powerful armies of the Kree race. The game’s plot picks up about a decade after this war, which has personally affected each Guardian. Peter Quill’s comic and film origins have been effectively combined, with his big screen father Ego being replaced by his comic book father J’son of Spartax. Drax’s origin tale also draws heavily from his Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation, but his apparent success at hunting and slaying Thanos is much more similar to the comic version.

While Guardians of the Galaxy appears to tastefully combine the best parts of the team’s history, Marvel’s Avengers has repeatedly failed to deliver for fans. The multiplayer brawler has received an abundance of criticism, mostly targeted at the game’s technical issues, microtransactions, and lack of content. The latest round of backlash seems to have come from confusion surrounding a new Captain America skin. The summer-themed cosmetic removes the Star Spangled Avenger’s shirt and gives him a pair of sunglasses, getting him all ready for a day at the beach. However, many fans are confused about how the super-soldier’s iconic shield stays attached to his bare back.

Guardians of the Galaxy is shaping up to be a fascinating and faithful adaptation of the quirky Marvel team. Eidos-Montréal looks to have taken obvious inspiration from the live-action film version of the group, but many important parts of comic lore have been retained as well. With a focus on narrative and a killer soundtrack, the intergalactic team of outlaws will hopefully deliver an intense experience.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will release on October 26, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

